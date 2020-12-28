Training AI – why artificial neural networks are so power-hungry... This month, Google forced out a prominent AI ethics researcher after she voiced frustration with the company for making her withdraw... December 28, 2020

X Training AI – why artificial neural networks are so power-hungry December 28, 2020 This month, Google forced out a prominent AI ethics researcher after she voiced frustration with the company for making her withdraw a research paper. The paper pointed out the risks of language-processing artificial intelligence, the type used in Google Search and other text analysis products. Among the risks is the large carbon footprint of developing this […] The post Training AI – why artificial neural networks are so power-hungry appeared first on NetworkTigers News.

Neural networks explained by a computer scientist Editor’s note: One of the central technologies of artificial intelligence is neural networks. In this interview, Tam Nguyen, a professor of... December 24, 2020

X Neural networks explained by a computer scientist December 24, 2020 Editor’s note: One of the central technologies of artificial intelligence is neural networks. In this interview, Tam Nguyen, a professor of computer science at the University of Dayton, explains how neural networks, programs in which a series of algorithms try to simulate the human brain work. What are some examples of neural networks that are familiar […] The post Neural networks explained by a computer scientist appeared first on NetworkTigers News.

Questions you need to ask before investing in a corporate... There are many questions we field every day here at NetworkTigers. Here, in the second part of two articles regarding... December 08, 2020

X Questions you need to ask before investing in a corporate switch – Part II December 08, 2020 There are many questions we field every day here at NetworkTigers. Here, in the second part of two articles regarding what you should ask, as switching experts, we answer five more of the most burning questions people need to consider when considering buying a switch… Networks are the backbone of every company, and key to […] The post Questions you need to ask before investing in a corporate switch – Part II appeared first on NetworkTigers News.

Questions you need to ask before investing in a corporate... There are many questions we field every day here at NetworkTigers. In this, the first part of two articles regarding... December 04, 2020

X Questions you need to ask before investing in a corporate switch December 04, 2020 There are many questions we field every day here at NetworkTigers. In this, the first part of two articles regarding what you should ask, as switching exerts, we answer five of the most burning questions people need to consider when considering buying a switch… Companies run on networks, and key to network success is choosing […] The post Questions you need to ask before investing in a corporate switch appeared first on NetworkTigers News.

Behind the scenes of the highly-competitive cybercrime market New research is questioning the popular notion that cybercriminals can make millions of dollars from the comfort of home —... December 27, 2020

X Behind the scenes of the highly-competitive cybercrime market December 27, 2020 New research is questioning the popular notion that cybercriminals can make millions of dollars from the comfort of home — and without much effort. Our paper, published in the journal Trends in Organised Crime, suggests offenders who illegally sell cybercrime tools to other groups aren’t promised automatic success. Indeed, the “crimeware-as-a-service” market is a highly competitive one. […] The post Behind the scenes of the highly-competitive cybercrime market appeared first on NetworkTigers News.

How to understand and prevent VPN leaks VPNs have become much more popular as a way for people to keep their data secure in an increasingly insecure... December 18, 2020

X How to understand and prevent VPN leaks December 18, 2020 VPNs have become much more popular as a way for people to keep their data secure in an increasingly insecure world. As the technology has grown in prevalence, a number of different types of VPNs have come to market, which has increased the chances of vulnerability. If you are using a VPN, it’s important to […] The post How to understand and prevent VPN leaks appeared first on NetworkTigers News.

A little-known technology change will make video streaming cheaper and... A new format for compressing video, called Versatile Video Coding (H.266/VVC), at first glance might not seem to be the... November 18, 2020

X A little-known technology change will make video streaming cheaper and pave the way for higher quality November 18, 2020 A new format for compressing video, called Versatile Video Coding (H.266/VVC), at first glance might not seem to be the most exciting or profound change to influence humanity. But in a world where 4.57 billion people identify as active internet users, 3.5 billion regularly use a smartphone, 80% of global internet traffic is compressed video data and 500 hours of video are uploaded […] The post A little-known technology change will make video streaming cheaper and pave the way for higher quality appeared first on NetworkTigers News.

Remote Work Is Killing the Hidden Trillion-Dollar Office Economy For a decade, Carlos Silva has been gluing, nailing, and re-zippering shoes and boots at Stern Shoe Repair, a usually... October 05, 2020

X Remote Work Is Killing the Hidden Trillion-Dollar Office Economy October 05, 2020 For a decade, Carlos Silva has been gluing, nailing, and re-zippering shoes and boots at Stern Shoe Repair, a usually well-trafficked shop just outside the Metro entrance at Union Station in Washington, D.C. On a typical day, he would arrive at 7 a.m. and stay until 8 p.m., serving the crowds of professionals shuttling by […] The post Remote Work Is Killing the Hidden Trillion-Dollar Office Economy appeared first on NetworkTigers News.

PDUs: the Data Cabinet Center of Power The exponential growth of data center network devices and high-power computing equipment has led to an increased need for a... October 29, 2020

X PDUs: the Data Cabinet Center of Power October 29, 2020 The exponential growth of data center network devices and high-power computing equipment has led to an increased need for a device that delivers power efficiently, while conserving rack space. A Power Distribution Unit (PDU) is a viable solution as it provides electrical power and protection to all connected networking equipment. It draws power from an […] The post PDUs: the Data Cabinet Center of Power appeared first on NetworkTigers News.

Coronavirus sparks interest in work from home and VPN Coronavirus forces work from home Government and worldwide health guidelines which came into force after the onset of the coronavirus... June 04, 2020

X Coronavirus sparks interest in work from home and VPN June 04, 2020 Coronavirus forces work from home Government and worldwide health guidelines which came into force after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic have seen a rise in the requirement for companies to allow employees to work from home. There are good reasons for employers and employees to consider remote employment. Benefits for employers Improved employee retention: […] The post Coronavirus sparks interest in work from home and VPN appeared first on NetworkTigers News.

How has Coronavirus affected our friendships? If you leave your car sitting the garage for too long, the battery can go flat. Similarly, if we don’t... December 26, 2020

X How has Coronavirus affected our friendships? December 26, 2020 If you leave your car sitting the garage for too long, the battery can go flat. Similarly, if we don’t maintain our friendships, they can go a bit flat too. So just as it’s good practice to drive your car every so often and have it serviced regularly, friendships are easier to maintain with some […] The post How has Coronavirus affected our friendships? appeared first on NetworkTigers News.

Why we should rethink how we imagine future cities Imagining future cities has long been a favourite activity for architects, artists and designers. Technology is often central in these schemes... December 21, 2020