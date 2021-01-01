Refurbished Used Cisco Meraki Managed Network Devices: NetworkTigers offers quality, examined, seller refurbished and used Hardware. All refurbished and used Cisco Meraki Managed Network Devices we resell is fully tested by network techs and returned to Cisco's original rigorous standards. We can overnight these grade A, quality, Cisco Meraki Managed Network Devices to your office or data center.

Meraki was founded in 2006 and partially based on the MIT Roofnet project, an experimental 802.11b/g mesh network developed by MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. The organization started in Mountain View, California before relocating to San Francisco. Cisco Meraki is the recognized industry leader in cloud controlled WiFi, routing and security. Ranging from small business to global enterprise application Meraki delivers networking simplicity without compromising performance. Meraki’s intuitive, feature-rich interface enables the rapid roll out digital initiatives, with intuitive management and control.